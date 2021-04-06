Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0819 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $223,694.20 and $10.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,730,326 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

