Ragnarok Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $9,429.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.