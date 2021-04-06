Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $332.59 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $332.59 or 0.00574812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $56,784.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00275248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00765260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.67 or 0.99332024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 86,236 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.