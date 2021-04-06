Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $256.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

DASTY traded down $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $222.87. 14,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

