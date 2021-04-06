easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EJTTF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

