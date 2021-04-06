Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Sells $120,783.05 in Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $407.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 153,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,322. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

