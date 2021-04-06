Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $214,356.45.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 412,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,117. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

