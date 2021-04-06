$0.16 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.