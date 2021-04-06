AidCoin Hits Market Cap of $983,847.33 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. AidCoin has a market cap of $983,847.33 and $900.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

