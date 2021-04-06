SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.01 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 358,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.