Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $334.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of CRL traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.19. The stock had a trading volume of 353,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $132.42 and a 12-month high of $307.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $2,214,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

