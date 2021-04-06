8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.68 million and $2.59 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002915 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

