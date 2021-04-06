CoinDeal Token (CDL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.14 million and $199.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

