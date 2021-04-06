BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.