Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $76.40 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $16.19 or 0.00027979 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $163.96 million and approximately $76.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

