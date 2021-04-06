ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0070

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $200.82 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.19 or 0.99831608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00474870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.00829795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00325148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004160 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

