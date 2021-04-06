Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.