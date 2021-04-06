Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,636.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $70,636.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00278879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,226 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

