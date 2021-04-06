12Ships One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.88 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $181.65 million and $30.88 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

