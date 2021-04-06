Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of CAAP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 149,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

