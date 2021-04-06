Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMDI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 1,767,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,876. The company has a market cap of $196.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

