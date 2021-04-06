Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.45 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $64.45 million and $9,574.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

