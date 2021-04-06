Melanie Carpenter Sells 677 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08.

MAA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. 633,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

