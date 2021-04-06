Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $231,431.20 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAWW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 683,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.