Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Michael Huseby Sells 72,500 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 306,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,834. The company has a market cap of $430.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

