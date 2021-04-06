BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,124,200.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

BL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 396,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.69 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

