Insider Selling: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Major Shareholder Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 276,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,061. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

