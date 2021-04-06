Celer Network Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $379.49 million and $76.74 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

