Firo (FIRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.57 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.65 or 0.00020046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $136.59 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.98 or 0.03646539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00410191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.75 or 0.01147412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.77 or 0.00467685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00444369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00326586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003600 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,725,729 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

