Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $848.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $47,439.31 and approximately $848.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00758707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,462.67 or 1.00401162 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

