RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of RMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 11,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

