Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
