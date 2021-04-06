Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

