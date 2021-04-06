Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NRK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 76,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,211. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

