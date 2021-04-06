Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Bill.com stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.26. 807,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -292.81.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,495 shares of company stock worth $24,404,761. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4,989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 233.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 181.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

