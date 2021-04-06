Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 29,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $500.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.