Konomi Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.58 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $32.10 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006934 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,214 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

Konomi Network Coin Trading

