ForTube Tops One Day Volume of $14.95 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

