TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.31

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.