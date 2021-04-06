Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
PGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,354. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
