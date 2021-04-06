Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

PGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,354. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

