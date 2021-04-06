RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of RMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

