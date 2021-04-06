Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NIM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 33,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

