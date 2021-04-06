Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 30,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

