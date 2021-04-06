Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.
Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 33,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
