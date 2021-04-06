High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

PCF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 92,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,367. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

