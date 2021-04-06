Neutrino USD Price Down 0.4% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $220.91 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00287128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.10 or 0.00755096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.40 or 1.00071242 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,523,679 coins and its circulating supply is 221,523,129 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

