SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $77,127.21

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $77,127.21 and $550.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

