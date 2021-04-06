Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 369.5% Higher Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $679,128.77 and $503.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 369.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,282,616 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

