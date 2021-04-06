Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $4.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the highest is $4.66. RH posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $25.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $14.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.47. 321,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,569. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $619.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

