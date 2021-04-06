Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 11612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

