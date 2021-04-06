SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.30

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 11163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

